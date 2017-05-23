Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 4: How to Watch Live Stream Online

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, Game 4, on Tuesday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET in Cleveland.

Sunday night was not LeBron James’ night. The Celtics beat the Cavaliers 111-108 in what ESPN called “the most improbable victory of the playoffs.” The Celtics had an incredible 21-point comeback, with Avery Bradley scoring the winning 3-pointer.

James scored just 11 points with only 3 in the second half. The Cavs still lead the Eastern Conference finals 2-1, but James’ off night makes tonight’s game a nail-biter.

"I had a tough game, period. Not just in the second half. I didn't have it,” James said. “That's all I've got to say about my performance.”

Will James be able to come back from this? Tune in tonight to find out.

How to Watch the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Game 4

Watch Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET, on TNT.

Live stream the game using Watch TNT.