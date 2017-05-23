The Victims of the Manchester Terror Attack

A terrorist attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on Monday night killed at least 22 people and injured more than 59, according to police. Young people, many of them girls, are among those feared dead. The first victims have been identified, so far ranging in age from 8 to 26.

via Instagram Georgina Callander

Georgina Bethany Callander, 18, studied health and social care at Runshaw College in Lancashire. Friends described her as a “kind soul” and a “living angel, the sweetest person you ever did meet.” She loved Disney movies and was a fan of Grande’s, whom she had previously met. Callander reportedly died in the hospital with her mother at her bedside.

via Twitter Saffie Rose Roussos

Saffie Rose Roussos, 8, was attending the concert with her mother, Lisa, and older sister, Ashlee. Both Saffie’s mother and sister survived the attack and are reportedly being treated for injuries. She attended Tarleton Community Primary School in Lancashire. “Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word,” principal Chris Upton said.

via GoFundMe John Atkinson

John Atkinson, 26, was killed while leaving the arena. He studied health and social at Bury College, and was remembered by friends and family as an “amazing young man.” Atkinson's friends expressed their condolences on Facebook, where one friend wrote, “Sleep tight John Atkinson. Thoughts and prayers with all your family and the other 21 people who lost there lives last night."