This Senator Told Trump Where He Thinks His Budget Belongs

Senator Ron Wyden (OR-D) has some thoughts on Donald Trump’s proposed budget.

In a flurry of tweets, Senator Wyden provided a visual of what he believes the president should do with his proposed budget.

Wyden called the budget “brainless” and “heartless” and said it relied on “Madoff-style” tactics.

He continued by saying the budget “slashes Medicaid by over $600 billion” and cuts Medicare by $33 billion. Wyden even used Trump’s own tweets against him.

And if Senator Wyden was not clear enough, the Twitterverse was there to help.