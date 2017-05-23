BURN
This Senator Told Trump Where He Thinks His Budget Belongs
Senator Wyden made it very clear he is not a fan of the president’s new budget.
Senator Ron Wyden (OR-D) has some thoughts on Donald Trump’s proposed budget.
In a flurry of tweets, Senator Wyden provided a visual of what he believes the president should do with his proposed budget.
Wyden called the budget “brainless” and “heartless” and said it relied on “Madoff-style” tactics.
He continued by saying the budget “slashes Medicaid by over $600 billion” and cuts Medicare by $33 billion. Wyden even used Trump’s own tweets against him.
And if Senator Wyden was not clear enough, the Twitterverse was there to help.