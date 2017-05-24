Manchester Attack: Homeless Man Shares His Story Of Courageously Helping Victims After Bombing

Monday night, an explosion went off outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. The attack took the lives of 22 and injured 59.

This homeless man did something many would not have been brave enough to do, and rushed to the scene when he heard the bomb go off.

Stephen Jones was sleeping near the arena Monday night and thought the explosion was a firework, ITV News reports.

"I then realized what was happening and saw children coming out, screaming and covered in blood," Jones told ITV News.

Jones described the scene with explicit detail: "We were having to pull nails and bits of glass out of their arms and faces.”

He said the horrific scene had “lifeless” bodies of children surrounded by “hysterical” mothers.

"We haven't slept most of the night because of what we've seen,” he recounted.

22-year-old Salman Abedi, of South Manchester, is suspected to have carried out the attack.

The youngest victim so far was eight years old.

Jones added, “I wouldn't have been able to live with myself if I'd just walked away. Just because I'm homeless, it doesn't mean I haven't got a heart. There's a lot of good people in Manchester who help us out and we need to give back too."