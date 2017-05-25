Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 5: How to Watch Live Stream Online

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, Game 5, on Thursday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET in Boston.

Even though the Celtics had a huge Game 3 upset, Game 4 was back to business for the Cavs and it looks like top-seeded Boston is about to be eliminated tonight

In the second half of Tuesday night’s game, the Cavs beat the Celtics 65–42.

Will they be able to keep up the momentum? Find out tonight.

How to Watch the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5

Watch Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Thursday, May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET, on TNT.

Live stream the game using Watch TNT.