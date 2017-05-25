Crowd Sings ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ After Moment of Silence for Manchester Attack

Days after the tragic bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, a crowd came together for a beautiful moment.

Thursday morning, people gathered in St. Ann’s Square in Manchester for a moment of silence to mourn those lost in Monday night’s attack. According to The Telegraph, after the minute, a woman began singing Don’t Look Back in Anger by Oasis.

Then the crowd joined her for a chilling rendition.

Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, the woman who started the song, said, “Don’t look back in anger—that’s what this is about. We can’t be looking backward to what happened, we have to look forward to the future.”

“We’re all going to join together, we’re all going to get on with it because that’s what Manchester does.”