Liam Still Hates Noel, "He's a C***"

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher clearly has no interest in building bridges with his older brother Noel.

In a new interview, when asked if he regrets any of his abrasive comments about his brother, Liam replies: “No. Not at fucking all. I think he’s had it easy off me. It’s only sticks and stones, they won’t break his bones. Wait till I bump into the cunt. Everything I say is the fucking truth. I’ve not even dug that deep yet.

“I don’t know what world he lives in, and I wouldn’t want to live in it, believe you me, because it seems very bland, naff and contrived and just... ‘What? He’s like the new Robbie Williams or something.’ It’s fucking weird.”

In the interview, which was conducted for ES Magazine before the Manchester bombing attack, the Mancunian star, 44, told of the pressure he faced in recent years dealing with battles over his divorce and child maintenance as well as the break-up of his band Beady Eye.

He told ES magazine he began “drinking too much” while he struggled to cope with his divorce from All Saints singer Nicole Appleton and a court fight over maintenance for Gemma, the child he fathered with New York journalist Liza Ghorbani in 2013. (In 2015, he made a last-minute deal with Ghorbani, paying her $5,000-a-month in child support).

“I was waiting for the divorce to kick in, to see what fucking pennies they’d throw back at me, and I was out of here. I was gonna go and live in Spain and just chill out, get fit, eat nice, bit of sun on me bones and just fucking live,” he said.

Speaking about the court cases, he added: “I know it was all my own doing and that. But I was just living in ghoul world with fucking lawyers. Every day. If it wasn’t the divorce lawyer, it was the other lawyer. It was fucking grim. They just make it worse. They fucking strung it out, mate. They definitely know how long a piece of string is.”

Gallagher said he was saved by his new girlfriend, Debbie Gwyther, who is also his manager and publicist.

Gallagher is preparing to release his debut solo record in October.

He wrote some tracks and also brought in collaborators including Greg Kurstin, who co-wrote and produced Adele’s “Hello”, at the urging of Gwyther.

“It is what it is, mate,” said Gallagher. “I didn’t write “Live Forever” but as soon as I sang it, I made it my own. I class myself as a rock ’n’ roll singer who writes the odd tune now and again. And that is it. I’m not going out saying I’m Bob Dylan. Ideally, you want to do it yourself. But I can’t write those fucking big songs. I’m limited. My verses are up there, but I just can’t do that next bit.

“The main thing is getting a record done, getting back touring and doing what I do: singing and moving people, rather than sitting at home doing nothing, spouting off on Twitter.”

He plans to sing a number of Oasis songs at his gigs, he said: “Do I go on and play a load of new songs and everyone’s just standing there scratching their heads? No. When the lights go down, it’s party time.”