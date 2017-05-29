Great White Shark Jumps Onto Fisherman’s Boat

This man is so lucky.

Terry Selwood, 73, was fishing off the coast in Australia when a great white shark leaped onto his boat a la Jaws.

The waters had been calm when Selwood went to the same spot he has dropped a line for the past 50 years, NBC News reports. But Saturday took an unexpected turn.

“I caught a blur of something coming over the boat…and the pectoral fin of the shark hit me on the forearm and knocked me down on the ground to my hands and knees,” Selwood told Australian Broadcasting Corporation News.

When he first saw the great white, Selwood said to himself, “Well I’ll be buggered, there’s a shark in my boat!”

Luckily, Selwood survived the encounter with a minor injury. He told NBC News he lost “a bit of skin” on his right forearm after being hit by the predator.

Marine Rescue NSW/Facebook

“There I was on all fours and he’s looking at me and I’m looking at him and then he started to do the dance around and shake and I couldn’t get out quick enough onto the gunnel [the top side of the edge of the boat].”

Selwood said the conditions were clear and he did not understand why the shark was attracted to his boat.

“For some unknown reason he just launched himself out of the water and he must have come up four feet out of the water to clear my outboard motor and drop straight in the boat.”

The skipper of the rescue vessel that brought Selwood to safety, Bill Bates, agreed the incident was completely out of the ordinary.

“We do get a lot of sharks in the area, but we don’t get sharks that have jumped onto boats,” Bates told NBC News.

Despite the close encounter Selwood is ready to get back on the water.

“I think next time I might find a crocodile to wrestle, just to stay in the limelight,” he joked.