Kim Kardashian Says Kris Jenner Still Hates Caitlyn Jenner

Keeping up with your ex is tricky, even if they are not a Kardashian.

So, no surprises that the chances of Caitlyn Jenner being invited round for a let-bygones-be-bygones dinner with the K-folk seems to be hovering somewhere around absolute zero.

Some of the family have already spoken publicly about the rift between Jenner and the rest of the family, but now Kim Kardashian has confirmed that relations between her mother, Kris Jenner and her ex-husband Caitlyn (formerly Bruce) Jenner are going nowhere fast.

Kris, 61, is known to be irate about Caitlyn’s decision to reveal intimate details of their life together in her newly-published memoir, “The Secrets Of My Life”, in which she detailed her long battle with gender identity and spilled the beans on her life with Kris.

In the book, Jenner wrote that she told Kris about her gender issues before they got married - and added that she would tell Kris about her gender problems before they would make love.

Caitlyn, 67, wrote in the book: “I tell Kris about my gender issues before I make love to her. This will always be a subject of dispute between us. She insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn, which obviously means in her mind that she did not know enough.”

Jenner also writes that she cross-dressed in front of her ex and would steal her wife's gowns and purses to wear while traveling.

Understandably, Kris is less than delighted with the revelations. In a recent episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," she took issue with the passages in "The Secrets of My Life" that claimed she knew Caitlyn was transgender before they wed.

“None of it makes sense,” Kris said to daughters Khloe and Kim Kardashian. “I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time. Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that ‘Kris is such a bitch?’"

She also denied Jenner’s claim that she knew all about her gender identity issues: “I was curious and said, ‘What the hell is going on?’ She said, ‘You just would never understand.' And then, all through the book, ‘Kris knew. Kris knew before I even made love to her.’ I’m like, ‘What?'”

She added: "I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life."

Thing haven’t got any better for the couple, who split in 2013, according to Kim, who, appearing on the Bravo TV chat show “Watch What Happens Live”, was asked by host Andy Cohen about the percentage likelihood of Kris and Caitlyn ever speaking again.

Kim, 36, responded: “Zero. No, one. No, I would say two percent. And those are Kendall and Kylie. That's their percentage. All fair, I think.”

Kylie and Kendall are Caitlyn’s children with Kris, and, as Kim's half-sisters, appear regularly on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim is also not in touch with her stepfather. During her book tour in Australia, Caitlyn, according to a report in the Daily Mail, told the Today program: “I really haven't talked to (Kim) in a long time.”

In the interview, Kim also weighed in on her half-sister Kylie's split from Tyga saying that while he was not a ‘bad person’ the relationship had entailed a ‘lot of drama’ and “what was great was that it was so easy, that split. There has not been any drama with her since.”