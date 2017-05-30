These Nordic Leaders Just Mocked Donald Trump’s Orb Photo

During his trip to Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump touched a light up globe with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The globe was used to “activate” a new Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, but it ended up looking like a scene from Harry Potter.

Initially the Internet went nuts, but now these Nordic prime ministers are joining in on the fun.

The prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden recreated Trump’s glowing globe photo—and it’s pretty hilarious.

There is one slight difference. The leaders nixed the glowing world for a soccer ball.