Just In Time For Summer, The CDC Put Out A Really Gross (But Helpful) Gif

As if we weren’t already terrified of the kiddie pool.

Wednesday afternoon, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tweeted a pretty disgusting gif.

As a friendly reminder for the start of summer, the CDC wrote, “Help protect #publichealth during pool season: Keep children sick w/ #diarrhea out of pools & splash pads.”

But the gif accompanying the reminder was something else.

The moving image shows a little girl coming down a waterslide, but as she continues to slide, there is a brown streak following.

You can guess what that is.

However, even though it’s really gross, the gif is effective and informative.