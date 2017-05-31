Pippa Middleton's Big Fat Honeymoon

After the wedding of the year, now Pippa Middleton and her new husband, city financier James Matthews, are apparently enjoying the honeymoon of the year.

Following their lavish nuptials which saw fully grown trees supplanted into a glass marquee to create an "enchanted forest" effect, Pippa and James have been spotted touching down in Sydney, Australia.

Sydney is their latest destination after spending a week island hopping their way around French Polynesia, including a stay at Tetiaroa, a tiny atoll thousands of miles south of Hawaii which was famously purchased by Marlon Brando. The newlyweds are thought to have stayed at a luxurious resort named after the actor, which costs upwards of $4,000 per night.

Now Pippa and James have touched down in Sydney, according to a report and photographs in the Daily Mail, where they have been enjoying sea plane rides, exclusive lunches and may yet be joined by Prince Harry, who is expected in Australia within the next few days to attend events to celebrate Sydney's hosting of the 2018 Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style event for wounded servicemen that he champions.

The unsurprisingly-glowing couple were pictured boarding a water taxi on Sydney Harbor on Wednesday morning before jetting via seaplane to an exclusive riverside restaurant, Cottage Point Inn, on the Hawkesbury River.

Pippa wore a Kate Spade dress and black while James is pictured wearing a pink shirt and jeans.

The restaurant is one of Sydney’s most famous and has previously hosted Orlando Bloom, Cameron Diaz and Jerry Seinfeld.

James’ could, of course, have simply whisked his bride off to the Eden Roc hotel in St Barts, which his parents happily own, but that would have been far too predictable for his new love.