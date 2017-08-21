As His Popularity Wanes Away, Could Prince Charles Be The Last King?

A recent story in Prospect magazine asked whether Prince Charles might bring down the monarchy.

The author, Emily Andrews, the Sun’s well-briefed royal correspondent has a reputation as something of a Republican, but there is no denying the fact that the ever-closer reality of King Charles III remains deeply troubling to the British people.

Just this weekend Charles was forced to effectively give up any intentions of taking over his mother’s job before her death. A front page story in the Sunday Times, stuffed with quotes from the Queen’s courtiers, shot down notions which often seem to emerge from Charles’s supporters that the reins of power should be transferred to his care sooner rather than later.

Charles people made no attempt to counter the story; a wise move.

Recent weeks have seen a slew of opinion polls showing terrible approval ratings for Prince Charles, as the annual wave of Diana-related stories to mark the anniversary of her death on Aug. 31, 1997, has been given added impetus by 2017 being the 20th anniversary of her demise.

Among the most damaging revelations is Diana’s videotaped declaration, recently screened on television for the first time, that Charles told her: “I refuse to be the only Prince of Wales never to have a mistress.”

Now a new poll carried out by YouGov for the Press Association has found that only a third of Britons believe the Prince of Wales has been ‘beneficial’ for the Royal Family – half the number who believed the same thing four years ago.

And the rehabilitation of Camilla has gone into a major reverse. Just 14 per cent of those surveyed said they want to see Charles’s wife Camilla as queen when be becomes king.

The disgust many feel at Charles marrying the ‘third person’ in his marriage with Diana is evident in the fact that a third of respondents said she should have no title at all.

Aside from the Queen and Prince Philip, William is regarded as having made the best contribution to the Royal Family with a 78 per cent approval.

This is followed by Harry on 77 per cent, Kate with 73 per cent, Charles on 36 per cent and Camilla on just 18 per cent. 37 per cent felt she had a negative impact on the monarchy – including 18 per cent who regarded her as very negative.

Prince Harry, who left the Army to pursue his charitable causes, has increased his overall positive rating, which was up five percentage points since 2013. William dropped by seven points and Kate by six.

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

The results of this new survey chime with a poll by the Daily Express which found that just 20% believed Camilla should be queen.

Prince Charles’ officials have always publicly maintained that Camilla will be known as “princess consort” however, as The Daily Beast exclusively revealed this year Charles is secretly planning to unilaterally declare Camilla “queen” upon accession to the throne.

In the Prospect article one of Andrew's sources is quoted as saying: “Charles’s accession could be the greatest threat to the British monarchy since the abdication. There’s a great danger he will make it all about him. He needs to play it very carefully. He’s capable of getting it right, but also of getting it drastically wrong.”

The signs today are that Charles has an even poorer hand to play than many suspected.