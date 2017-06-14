Baby Thrown Out Window During London Fire Caught by Bystander

During the massive fire at west London’s Grenfell Tower, a woman tossed a baby out of a window and someone below caught the baby.

The tiny tot fell at least nine floors before landing in the arms of a stranger.

Samira Lamrani told NBC News, “A woman appeared at the window gesturing and trying to get somebody’s attention. She had the baby in hand — she was gesturing like she was going to throw the baby out.”

“She wrapped the child up in some sort of thick blanket, and then just dropped the baby out of the window.”

Lamrani then watched as a bystander “miraculously” caught the child.

She added, “The baby just sort of dropped in a straight line, and a guy just ran forward and the baby fell into his arms.”

British officials said the fire reached from the second floor all the way to the top of the 27-story residential building. At least 12 people have been killed, but police said that number is expected to rise.