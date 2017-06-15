'Bachelor In Paradise' Pool Sex Couple Lawyer Up

The extraordinary scandal that has blown up around an in-pool sex session between two inebriated reality TV contestants on the show Bachelor in Paradise took another twist today as both parties involved, Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, issued public statements outlining their respective positions.

Filming on the show was suspended when a producer reportedly complained that Jackson and Olympios had been engaged in a sexual activity in the swimming pool of a holiday resort in Mexico, which had been commandeered as a set for the show. All this happened while the cameras were rolling.

The two had been told by producers that one of the story lines would be the two of them, who are both considered villains from previous shows, hooking up.

After the two “met at the bar” and with “alcohol flowing,” DeMario’s camp alleged to TMZ, Corinne “jumped in his lap and started making out with him.”

TMZ says there was lots of “intense rubbing” before they headed for the pool, where they stripped off and a series of sex acts including oral sex allegedly unfolded.

DeMario, TMZ reported earlier this week, “says he was not able to engage in intercourse because of the alcohol.”

Olympios and Jackson have now both released statements, which also serve to confirm their identities as the two people involved in the lurid storyline-gone-too-far.

They have also lawyered up.

Jackson declared in a statement to E! News: “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

Jackson has apparently demanded via lawyers access to the tape which he says will show he did nothing wrong.

Olympios has now also released a statement in which she said she is a “victim” and doesn’t recall the events in detail.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened the night of June 4,” Olympios said in a statement, released to Variety.

“Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”

Variety reported that the show likely won’t return for Season 4 this summer.