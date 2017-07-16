Balloon Meisters: A Day in the Life of Hot Air Balloon Pilots

In the sleepy western Massachusetts town of Greenfield, thousands of festival goers flocked to the Green River Festival this weekend to enjoy music, food trucks, crafty vendors and hot air balloons.

Meeting at dawn to discuss the days plan, balloon pilots—all equipped with an FAA commercial license—and their crew members discussed winds, weather, and what to expect. Paul Sena, the balloon-meister of the festival, spent the day with The Daily Beast, showcasing the ins and outs of ballooning.