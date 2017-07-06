Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau Had a Dinner Date. There Are Photos.

Don’t tell Joe.

Tuesday evening, former President Barack Obama was spotted dining with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Liverpool House in Montreal.

Obama was in town for a speech at Montreal’s Chamber of Commerce, Palais des congés. 6,000 people came to watch the former president deliver a message of hope for young leaders. He also commended U.S. mayors and governors for pledging to uphold the Paris Climate Accord.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Obama took note from his wife Michelle and criticized President Trump without even mentioning his name. He simply said there was “a temporary absence in American leadership.”

Immediately after the speaking engagement, Obama and Trudeau met for a bite. Crowds flocked to the streets surrounding the restaurant for a glimpse of the former president, the Montreal Gazette reports.

After their meal, the pair emerged from the restaurant to cheers.