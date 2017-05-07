Beachgoers Burned Chris Christie with This Sand Sculpture

Governor Chris Christie probably should not go to the beach any time soon.

Friday evening, Christie shut down New Jersey’s government when a budget could not be passed. With the shut down came the closure of all state-run beaches for the Fourth of July weekend.

However, this did not stop the governor from enjoying a now empty Island Beach State Park. The only flaw in his plan was the possibility of being photographed from above. And that is exactly what happened.

Aerial shots of the Christie family sunning themselves on the deserted beach quickly went viral and New Jersey locals were not happy.

A mere 48-hours after Christie’s now infamous beach trip, two beachgoers decided to make a sand sculpture of their governor, immortalizing him in the sand.