Beast Exclusive: Paul Simon Is ‘Still Crazy’ in New Live Video from Epic 2012 Performance

Paul Simon has played thousands of shows and toured the globe many times over, but few of his performances have been as universally lauded as his June 2012 gig at the Hard Rock Calling Festival in Hyde Park, London.

The career-spanning set—featuring guest spots from Jimmy Cliff along with a reunion of the Graceland team including Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Hugh Masekela—has been praised by The Guardian as "one of the landmark concerts of [Simon's] career."

The Daily Telegraph called it “The night was a chance for those of us who grew up listening to Paul Simon to congregate, commune and be reminded again of music’s ability to transport us to a land of grace.”

And on June 9, the epic concert will be available as Paul Simon—The Concert in Hyde Park on DVD and CD. Additionally, it will air on PBS as part of the public outlet's June 2017 pledge drive.

Video of the three-hour set’s closing song, Simon's fierce 1975 ballad “Still Crazy After All These Years,” premieres here exclusively at The Daily Beast.

The song takes on a triumphant tone as soon as the saxophone solo kicks in towards the end, and Simon's set reaches its monumental conclusion.

Also featured in the 3-disc film are Simon's most timeless hits (like "Kodachrome," "Graceland," "Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard," "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover"), alongside Simon & Garfunkel classics ("The Sound of Silence," "The Boxer"), latter-day Simon gems like "The Obvious Child," duets with reggae legend Cliff on "Vietnam" and "Mother and Child Reunion," and selections from his 2011 album So Beautiful or So What.