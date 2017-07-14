Bill Clinton Takes Cute Photo Between Bushes’ Statues. Twitter Is Charmed.

Thursday, Former President Bill Clinton visited the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Texas and a cheesy photo hit Twitter of Clinton peeking from between two statues of his predecessor, George H.W. Bush, and his successor, George W. Bush.

Bill Clinton and George Bush were both speaking at a event at the library to honor the leadership qualities of recent graduates from the Presidential Leadership Scholars programs.

But it’s the picture, not the speeches, that Twitter is writing a thousand words about.