Bill Cosby Said He Was a ‘Dirty Old Man’ After Allegedly Raping Andrea Constand

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania — Bill Cosby apologized to the mother of the woman who accused him of sexual assault for being a “dirty old man,” a jury heard Friday.

A deposition of Cosby was read aloud for the first time during the criminal trial that accuses Cosby of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. The deposition was taken in Constand’s civil lawsuit that was settled for an undisclosed sum in 2006. Cosby was asked then why he was reluctant to provide the name of the drug he gave Constand on the night of the alleged assault.

“The mother is coming at me for being a dirty old man,” Cosby replied.

The deposition included Cosby recalling his 2006 apology to Constand’s mother over the phone.

“I apologized to this woman,” he said. “But my apology was, my God, I’m in trouble with these people because this is an old man and their young daughter.”

The deposition was read by Montgomery County police officer, James Reape who investigated Constand’s allegations against Cosby after the case was reexamined by prosecutors in 2015. Prosecutors called Reape to the stand on Thursday following testimony from another local police officer who investigated the case in 2005. Charges were not filed in that case.

For the first time jurors heard Cosby’s account of meeting Constand, and the events that led up to the night in January 2004 when Constand says she was drugged by Cosby and sexually assaulted on a couch in the actor’s suburban Philadelphia home.

In the deposition, which was unsealed by a federal judge in 2015, Cosby said he became romantically interested in Constand “the first time he saw her,” and described his attempts to get close to her by inviting her to his house and gauging her interest in romantic affair.

Cosby described an incident prior to the night of the alleged assault when he said they had consensual sexual contact. Cosby described testing Constand’s level of consent in his kitchen.

“The action is my hand on her mid-rift, which is skin,” Cosby said under oath in 2005. “I got her skin and it's just above where you can go down the pants. I go into the area that is somewhere that is between permission and rejection ... she did not stop me.”

Asked in the deposition what that area is, Cosby implied that it is the area below a woman’s abdomen where the public hair line begins.

On the night of the alleged assault, Cosby described what happened after he gave Constand three pills, which he later said were Benadryl, to help her “relax.”

“We were sitting on the sofa and we began to neck and kiss and touch and feel ... I lifted her bra up so our skin could touch. We kiss, we touch ... We are what could be called in a spooning position.”

Cosby claimed in the deposition that after he placed his hand on Constand’s genitals, “she took her hand and put it on top of my hand to push it in further, She makes a sounds that I think was an orgasm, She was wet.”

Before lunch on Friday prosecutors called Dr. Veronique Valliere, an expert on sexual assault. The defense had objected strenuously to Valliere’s appearance. A defense motion to exclude her testimony was denied by Judge Steven O’Neill on Wednesday.