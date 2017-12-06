Bill Cosby’s Rape Trial Defense Quits After Six Minutes

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania — After one week of testimony from the prosecution, it was time for the jury to hear the defense’s case in the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby.

It lasted six minutes.

After promising a bombshell last week, the defense didn’t have much to add in their argument, calling only one witness to the stand before resting its case on Monday. Following testimony from Andrea Constand, the complainant in the criminal case, Constand’s mother, police officers, and another alleged victim, the question became whether or not Cosby himself would be called as a witness by the defense.

Cosby arrived at the Montgomery County courthouse assisted by a cane and his wife, Camille. It was the first time she had joined him in the courthouse. While there was doubt from the very beginning that Cosby would testify, the defense wouldn’t confirm or deny that the defendant would speak up on the stand.

Before the jury entered the courtroom, Judge Steven T. O'Neill asked Cosby to identify himself with the raise of a hand. The judge then asked whether Cosby would testify, to which the defense explained that their client would not speak. It was ultimately Cosby’s decision to not speak under oath.

In as series of one word, “Yes” answers, Cosby told the judge that while he was advised to not testify during the trial, it was his ultimately his decision to remain silent following extensive council from his legal team.

The short back-and-forth between judge and defendant has been the only time the courtroom has heard Cosby’s voice during the trial, which began last Monday.

While Cosby not being called up to testify was not too much of a surprise, what followed was. The defense explained that they would only call one witness to the stand: Detective Richard Schaffer, who appeared as a somewhat combative witness for the prosecution last week. No other character witnesses would be called to the stand to testify for the defense.

Defense attorney Brian McMonagle asked Schaffer a few questions regarding statements the detective had taken from Constand, including one focusing on how sharp Cosby’s vision was at the time the initial complaint was filed in 2005.

Following the detective's’ testimony, the defense — much to the surprise of some in the courtroom — rested its case, called no further witnesses. The prosecution’s case last the entirety of the first week of the trial.

The jury brought in from the Pittsburgh area will now hear closing statements from both the defense and prosecution, and a verdict may be reached by the end of the day. It was mentioned by McMonagle that the jurors may now arrive at home in time to watch the championship parade for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who defeated the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday night.