Bill Maher Escapes Unscathed From N-Word Controversy

Bill Maher is the Teflon comic.

It appears the controversial late night host, who dropped the N-word during his Friday night broadcast, has escaped unscathed from controversy once again, with HBO confirming his show will air as normal this coming Friday.

Despite multiple calls for the cancellation of Maher’s show on social media, and the hashtag #FireBillMaher trending on Twitter, the only tangible price Maher seems to have paid so far is the the loss of one booked guest on Friday, Senator Al Franken.

“[He] believes that what Maher said was inappropriate and offensive, which is why he made the decision not to appear,” a statement issued on Franken’s behalf said, but bizarrely the statement added that Maher was a ‘good friend’ saying, “He was glad to see Bill, who the Senator considers to be a good friend, apologize and express sincere regret for his comment.”

In fact Maher’s apology was somewhat less than effusive.

In a brief statement Saturday, Maher said he should not have used the derogatory term “in the banter of a live moment,” adding, “The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”

Despite intense criticism of Maher, others have leapt to his defense post-apology. Former CNN host Larry King said he’s been Maher’s friend for years and said “there’s not a racist bone” in his body.

“Let’s accept his apology and move on,” King said.

Another booked guest on Friday’s show, Symone Sanders, an activist and former national press secretary for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, plans to attend, although she hopes to have a discourse about Maher’s use of the “n-word.”

“I am still planning on doing the show Friday,” she said in an email to the Huffington Post. “I thought Maher’s comment, Ben Sasse’s reaction and the crowd’s applause were all equally distasteful, inappropriate and offensive. I am glad Maher too recognized as such and issued an apology.”

“I look forward to a dialogue about it and other pressing issues of the week on Friday,” Sanders continued. “The n-word is not a joke to be thrown about and it is never OK to make light of slavery and/or the experiences of enslaved people.”

Ice Cube is among other guests scheduled to appear on Friday’s episode and has not cancelled.

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

The debacle unfolded after Sasse invited Maher to come work “in the fields” with him in the senator’s home state.

“In the fields?” Maher replied, on his HBO program Real Time Friday night which tapes live, “Senator, I’m a house n—–r.”

Sasse has been criticized for not calling Maher on the slur at the time.

When the comment was greeted by groans, Maher asserted, “It’s a joke.”

Maher’s made several controversial statements of late, from cracking an Ivanka Trump incest joke to agreeing with much of what transphobic guest Milo Yiannopoulos had to say on his program—which served as yet another example of the comic’s troubling views on the trans community.

Maher defended his interview, saying inviting Yiannopoulos on the show exposed him as an "emotionally needy Ann Coulter wannabe."

"And by the end of the weekend, by dinnertime Monday, he’s dropped as a speaker at CPAC," he said. "Then he’s dropped by Breitbart, and his book deal falls through. As I say, sunlight is the best disinfectant. You’re welcome," he said.

In 2014, Maher was accused of hate speech when he said it’s wrong to say only “a few bad apples” in the Muslim community have extremist beliefs.

He also compared half Pakistani former One Direction member Zayn Malik with half-Chechen Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Back in 2009, Maher responded to the news that Tila Tequila had been assaulted by her then-boyfriend saying: “The surprise is that someone hasn’t choked this bitch sooner.”

On an episode of “Real Time” from 2011, Maher said, “Talk to women who’ve ever dated an Arab man. The results are not good.”

He also was accused of sexism when he suggested Hillary Clinton was crying as part of a campaign strategy.