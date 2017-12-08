Bill Maher One-Ups Colbert, Airs Fake Photo of Trump Performing Oral Sex on Putin

Trump’s online troll army will not be pleased with this.

While some of the aforementioned Trump trollerati gathered on the UVA campus in Charlottesville, Virginia, to protest their own shortcomings, comedian Bill Maher—who Trump once sued for $5 million for a crack about his father being an orangutan—took it upon himself to air an explicit photo of the President of the United States performing oral sex on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Maher was addressing a series of photos released by the Kremlin of Putin posing shirtless on a Siberian lake, with the 5-foot-6 dictator basking in the sun and admiring a big ol’ fish that he may or may not have caught.

“New Rule: Vladimir Putin has to admit he doctored this vacation photo—and not to just make your stomach tighter, Vlad,” joked Maher of the bizarre thirst traps on Real Time. “You airbrushed out whole parts of the original.”

He then Photoshopped Trump’s head in between Putin’s legs, fellating the only man on earth he refuses to insult.

The NSFW photo brings to mind comments Stephen Colbert made on The Late Show back in May, when the TV host cracked, “In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster.”

Trump’s online fanboys and fangirls started the #FireColbert on Twitter, and the FCC looked into fining the comedian for the joke (but decided against it).

Colbert, for his part, refused to apologize for the bit, saying of the president, “I believe he can take care of himself.”

Though Maher was forced to apologize following his N-word controversy, it’s doubtful he’ll backstep on this one.