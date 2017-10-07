Blac Chyna Opens Up About Rob Kardashian’s Revenge Porn: ‘I Was Devastated’

Last week, the family that brought us Lord Disick, Caitlyn Jenner, and the most popular sex tape ever managed to shock us once more when its most emotionally stunted member, Rob Kardashian, posted nude photos of his ex Blac Chyna online in a jealous rage.

Rob, for those not keeping track, is the only son of Kris Jenner and the late O.J. Simpson attorney Robert Kardashian, brother to Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe, and half-brother to Kendall and Kylie. With the exception of a stint on Dancing with the Stars and hawking racially problematic socks, he hasn’t done all that much, and has a disturbing track record of lashing out at his ex’s.

In an interview set to air Monday with Good Morning America, Page Six reports that Chyna, who has a baby daughter with Kardashian, offered her reaction to her former fiancé’s online meltdown for the first time.

“I was devastated, of course. I’m like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?” she said. “And I’m like ‘Wow, okay.’ This is a person that I trusted. I confided. I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things, you know… I just felt … betrayed.”

The situation with Rob and Chyna is rather complex. Their engagement in April of last year shocked fans of the Kardashians, given that the two had been dating for just a few months, and that Chyna has a child with (Rob’s half-sister) Kylie Jenner’s on-off boyfriend Tyga. Many speculated that Chyna had gotten together with Rob to get back at Kylie, seeing as Chyna had made her displeasure with their coupling known on numerous occasions. Rob and Chyna’s tumultuous relationship played out in front of the cameras on their E! reality show Rob & Chyna, which depicted Rob as a jealous, overbearing partner.

In November, the pair welcomed their daughter, Dream. The following month, however, Chyna’s Instagram was hacked, revealing intimate conversations with a number of rappers and celebrities, as well as her purported designs to break up with Rob and trademark her name, Angela Renée Kardashian, for financial gain. Following the revelations, a heartbroken Rob took to Snapchat and Instagram to confirm that Chyna had left him. “After reading Chyna’s messages to her best friend she was going to drop me after a year. She didn’t even make it to that. I am so broken. This is a woman I fought my entire family for. I was in love with this woman to the fullest and I was none of that to her.”

During the GMA interview, Chyna also opened up about why she alleges she was attracted to the Kardashian son in the first place—besides the exposure, of course.

“First, what had first initially attracted me to Rob, he was very sweet. Very caring. I felt as though he just really needed, you know, help without somebody pointing their finger. ‘Cause I know how that could be,” she said. “And I felt like I was that friend that never, like, asked questions or judged him. And I was just always there for him. And that’s what kinda, like, attracted me. We just had good times together. And what was the breaking point was when I actually let my guard down.”

Following Rob’s revenge porn postings, which were allegedly prompted by Chyna sending Rob a short video of her kissing another man in bed—as well as her current beau, Ferrari, demanding returns from Rob lest he “expose” Chyna—she retained attorney Lisa Bloom, who said that Chyna plans to file for a restraining order against Kardashian on Monday morning (around the time Chyna’s GMA interview is set to air).

“Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment,” read Bloom’s statement. “Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses, and be intimate with who she chooses. Chyna and I both believe that this is an important women’s rights issue, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes. It stops now. Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off.”