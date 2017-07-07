Blac Chyna’s Viral Man in the Bed, Ferrari, Speaks: ‘I Feel Good’

Wednesday morning, the nuttiest person on social media wasn’t the President of the United States—rather, it was Rob Kardashian.

Yes, while our 45th President was tweeting angrily about China (the country), the Kardashian clan’s lone male member, who is brother to Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe and half-brother to Kendall and Kylie, unleashed Instagram and Twitter tirades against Chyna (the reality star).

Kardashian, 30, took aim at his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, 29, for allegedly taunting him with video and images of her romancing other men in what used to be their bed, but is now hers to do as she pleases. The sock connoisseur further claimed that Chyna’s current beau was her other man while they were still together; that he “texted me for help and said he needed money cuz he can’t afford to pay Chyna’s bills so that’s why I pay her bills”; and that the man threatened to “expose” Blac Chyna if he didn’t pay up. If that weren’t enough, Kardashian also posted several nude images of Chyna on his Instagram—and after the account was deleted, his Twitter (the images have all since been deleted). Chyna, who is mother to a baby girl with Kardashian, Dream, is said to be exploring her legal options, as revenge porn is illegal under California law.

Posting nude images online of anyone without their consent—let alone the mother of your child—is heinous. And even if all of the allegations Kardashian’s made against Chyna are true, they in no way warranted such a vengeful and repulsive act. Kardashian’s personal battles with jealousy and mental health have been recurring themes on both his family’s reality program, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as well as his own with Chyna, Rob & Chyna, and they seem to be continuing. Kardashian also has a history of slut-shaming exes when they move on from him—most famously pop star Rita Ora—which is troubling, to say the least.

Thankfully, the one image that has endured from this whole deeply unfortunate episode isn’t any of the revenge porn-adjacent images that Kardashian posted of his ex, but that of a berobed and bechained man posing in bed, his hand raised delicately in the air, its contented half-clench all but missing a post-coital joint as he stares blankly into the camera. He is the very height of insouciance:

This man is none other than Ferrari (real name: Rarri True), and he is the man Kardashian claims Chyna cheated on him with. In the photo, Ferrari is purported to be wearing Kardashian’s Versace robe and lying in Chyna’s bed. He is not the man in the initial video that Kardashian shared—and that he claims Chyna taunted him with—of Chyna kissing a man in bed. That man goes by the name of “Mechie,” and is a dead ringer for Chyna’s ex Tyga, who is also the ex of Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner (this soap opera is more complicated than Days of Our Lives).

Anyway, the photo of Ferrari laying in bed soon became a meme signifying the epitome of nonchalance (and pettiness), and went viral. After that, Ferrari posted the meme-worthy image to his own Instagram, along with several other images of Chyna and him lounging around in bed in an effort to clap back at Rob.

TMZ managed to catch up with Ferrari—who is a 24-year-old aspiring rapper—as he entered the Capitol Records building in Los Angeles.

The man formerly known as Rarri True seemed to be in a more diplomatic mood, telling the cameraman “nice Chyna” when asked how things are between himself and the reality star. As to whether he feels bad about anything that’s happened, he replied, “I gotta be honest with you, I don’t know. I feel good. I feel good.” As for Rob, he claims to not be mad about being inserted into this drama (of course he doesn’t, since it’s raised his celebrity profile considerably), offering only that, “Rob’s a good guy.”