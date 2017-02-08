Black Keys Drummer: I Helped Bon Jovi Avoid Chris Christie

Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney has a unique story with rock legend Jon Bon Jovi. Apparently Bon Jovi began an intense conversation with Carney. Carney told Vice News, “I’ve met Bon Jovi once, and it was actually at Howard Stern’s birthday party. Chris Christie, he was in the room, and Jon Bon Jovi came over and started talking to me, like really intensely.” “Then I realized it was just because he didn’t want to talk to Chris Christie,” Carney continued.