Bonnie Tyler Belts Out ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ in Bizarre CNN Interview

What is more perfect than watching the total solar eclipse while having Bonnie Tyler belt out “Total Eclipse of the Heart”?

Lucky passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s “Total Eclipse Cruise” will get to witness the ultimate eclipse synergy of Tyler singing the 1983 smash-hit karaoke mainstay as the moon blocks the sun for a couple of minutes.

But before Tyler ever took the main stage, she made an odd appearance on CNN on Monday morning.

The 80’s pop star joined CNN anchor John Berman to discuss her song and the revitalization it has received with the impending solar eclipse.

“You’re essentially the official voice of total eclipses, correct?” Berman asked Tyler.

Laughing, Tyler responded: “Everyone loves to sing it! It’s the number one karaoke song.”

Berman then asks the obvious question of how a total eclipse of the sun differs from a total eclipse of the heart.

“Heartbreak is the total eclipse of the heart, I think,” Tyler says. “And you know, it just shows us that this universe is amazing. It just reminds us about what really is out there and what we’re part of.”

At the end of the interview Tyler belts out her favorite line from the song: “I need you more than ever / And if you only hold me tight / We’ll be holding on forever.”

At this point, Berman sparks up a lighter and begins swaying the flame as Tyler finishes the verse. Watch the whole bizarro chat below: