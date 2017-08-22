Cavaliers Trade Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas in Incredible Deal With Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics for point guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic, and Brooklyn's 2018 draft pick.

News of the sweet deal was broken Tuesday night by The Vertical’s Sham Charania.

The deal was later confirmed by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Irving has agreed to a $60 million, three-year contract. However, he has the option to opt out after two years, before the start of the 2019-20 season.

The trade come weeks after Irving sat down with Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

Although Irving has played in three NBA Finals and has one championship under his belt, he expressed in mid-July that he is no longer interested in playing beside LeBron James. Irving’s interest lies with a team that will allow him to be a focal player.

The 25-year-old four-time NBA All-Star will now be playing with Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, and Al Horford.

Of course, Twitter is going nuts over the deal.

The next we get to see the Cavaliers and Celtics go head to head just so happens happens to be their season opener, Oct. 17.