Charlottesville Victim Heather Heyer Told People in Crisis: ‘It’s Going to Be OK’

Heather Heyer, who was killed in an alleged attack by a white supremacist in Charlottesville, Virginia, cared about people facing crises.

For the last five years, she worked at Miller Law Group, a law firm that helps people going through bankruptcy. The firm’s president, Larry Miller, told The Daily Beast that Heyer had a gift for helping people facing financial disaster.

“She’d hold their hand and make sure they would get the stuff in timely, that way we wouldn’t have any issues,” Miller said. “She was really good that.”

Heyer gathered and entered data for people filing for bankruptcy – a complex process that required expert attention to detail. As part of that work, she often helped comfort people facing fear and uncertainty.

“She was compassionate,” Miller continued. “A lot of times, people that are in a financial situation have gotten there not really because what they have done, but because of some of the circumstances around that. They a lot of times are embarrassed about having to do something like a bankruptcy, and Heather was always saying, ‘It’s going to be OK.’”

“She had a big heart for people,” he added.

Miller said he took her out for lunch last week to celebrate her five-year anniversary with the firm.

“I gave her a bonus and told her she was really important to me and that she was a big part of the family at the firm here,” he said. “And she started to cry and she gave me a big hug and said, ‘You know, this is really good. This is really really good.’”

Heyer, 32, was the only fatality in a Saturday afternoon car attack that left at least 19 other anti-racist protesters injured. The protesters were marching up a narrow street when a Dodge Challenger driven by James A. Field Jr. of Ohio, who had been photographed with a far-right group earlier that day, struck Heyer head-on.

Miller said she cared deeply about equality, and that it showed in her work.

“That’s what we do here, if people come in and they’re in a financial situation, we don’t look down on them. We know they need to have help, we know they need to be told that they’re not bad.”

And that’s what Heyer did, Miller said.

“She loved it,” he said. “She was so particular about each one. She just wanted to get them all right. I think that’s the thing that stands out: She wanted everything right.”

In October, Heyer shared a video on Facebook pushing back on the alt-right’s anti-Muslim rhetoric. “Islam is to ISIS as Christianity is to the KKK,” the caption read.

Heyer’s hometown friends have planned a candlelight vigil for her Sunday night, in the same park where she and other protesters rallied against white supremacists.

---Kelly Weill contributed reporting.