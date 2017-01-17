Gloria Allred: Accuser Will Sue Trump

A woman who accused Donald Trump of sexually inappropriate contact will file a lawsuit against the president-elect on Tuesday, according to attorney Gloria Allred. A press conference in Los Angeles with the accuser and Allred is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. local time. At least 13 women, including the president-elect’s first wife, have accused Trump of forcibly kissing, inappropriately touching or looking at them, or worse. Nearly a dozen women came forward with such accusations after a leaked video revealed Trump bragging to Access Hollywood host Billy Bush about being entitled to “grab them by the pussy” without consent.

