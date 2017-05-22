Explosion Kills 19 At Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester, U.K.

LONDON—An explosion ripped into the crowd as they left an Ariana Grande show in Manchester Monday night, killing at least 19 people with more than 50 injured.

The blast occurred in a public area at the entrance to the venue as people began to leave the show. A source at the Department of Homeland Security told The Daily Beast that there may have been two bombs.

The crowd—many of whom were children—scrambled to get out of the arena falling over each other and sustaining injuries in the panic as upwards of 20 bodies lay prone, dead or injured, in the foyer.

One father who was there to pick up his wife and daughter, described being blown off his feet by the force of the blast.

"We got thrown forward through the door towards the arena—the explosion was behind us forcing us forward. Everyone that was 10ft-15ft behind us; every one of them got injured. There was about 20-30 people fatally injured," Andy Holey told the BBC.

"I could hear the singer on her last song and then as it finished people were coming out, and then I just heard this loud bang, felt a lot of stuff near me ears and it threw my forward and then when I got up and looked behind me there was just people lying everywhere so I just ran into the stadium to see if I could see my family couldn't find them.”

After a frantic search inside the arena where thousands of concert goers were fleeing the hall amid giant pink balloons, Holey raced back out to the box office area.

“I started checking people that were lying there... I don't know if they was dead or unconscious but I had to check in case me family were there,” he said. “Just felt sick to my stomach, because every time I looked at a person—as bad as it was for that person—I was praying it weren't me wife or daughter.”

Holey eventually found his family safe and well and they have sought shelter at a nerarby hotel where dozens of people were still in the lobby well after midnight watching news of the atrocity as it filtered through on television screens.

The cause of the explosion that occurred at 10:30 p.m. is not yet known. Greater Manchester Police sent tweets asking people to stay away from the area.

Concertgoer Hannah Dane told The Guardian there was “quite a loud explosion heard from inside the Manchester arena and it shook, then everyone screamed and tried to get out.”

The explosion reportedly occurred outside the concert hall in the foyer, just past the entrance area near the end of the concert, once her set ended. According to multiple reports, Grande was not injured.

Videos from the inside of the arena showed pink balloons floating up into air while fans screamed and ran.

Another witness, 26-year-old Suzy Mitchell, said a huge bang rocked the neighborhood, where she lives. Mitchell told the Press Association: “(I) just heard a huge bang from my bed, came out to the front of my apartments (we’re on the top floor so have perfect view) and everyone was running away in big crowds.”

“The bang was so big I heard it from my room which is at the back of the apartment blocks.”

One witness, Robert Tempkin, 22, told the BBC, “everyone was screaming and running, there were coats and people’s phones on the floor. People just dropped everything.”

“Some people were screaming they'd seen blood but other people were saying it was balloons busting or a speaker had been popped,” he said.

Tim Farron, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, released a statement on Monday night calling the explosion “a shocking and horrific attack targeting children and young people who were simply enjoying a concert.” Farron offered his “deepest sympathies” too the victims.