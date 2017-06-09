Chelsea Handler: Trump Far More ‘Criminal’ Than DREAMers

Chelsea Handler ended the latest episode of her Netflix show, which will begin streaming this Friday, with a public apology to the 800,000 Americans who could face deportation if the Trump administration succeeds in ending the DACA program.

“We’re sorry for making it clear that white supremacists and Nazis are welcome in this country while young, hardworking immigrants brought here as children are not,” Handler said into the camera. “These young people are the American dream.”

Pointing out that 99 percent of DREAMers have “no criminal record,” Handler said, “That means they’ve never obstructed justice, colluded with Russia, defrauded people through a fake university, funnelled millions of taxpayer dollars into their businesses, falsely accused people of wiretapping them, carelessly talked to a Korean dictator with nuclear weapons, bragged about sexual assault or pardoned a racist maniac.”

While not all of those things are technically illegal, they are all more dangerous to this country than anything the DACA recipients are even capable of, Handler said.

“It doesn’t matter what a president who has had everything handed to him on a piss-gold platter thinks about them,” she added, “because we’re going to stand up and defend their right to be here.”

In the months since Trump’s election, Handler has become increasingly engaged politically and last month used her Twitter account to call for a military coup against the president.