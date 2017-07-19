Chris Christie Booed at Mets Game After Catching Foul Ball

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie cannot catch a break—but he can catch a foul ball.

During Tuesday night’s New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals game, Christie caught a foul ball and was instantly booed by fans at the park.

Even Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin sniped, “Nice to see him get from the beach here to the ballpark.”

But Christie did not appear to be phased by the commotion. He smiled happily as he caught the ball with his left hand and greeted spectators around him.

Christie has been under fire recently after being spotted sunning himself on a state beach he shut down. The shutdown came after the state’s budget could not be passed.