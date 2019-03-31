Chris Rock Roasts Jussie Smollett at NAACP Image Award Ceremony

Jussie Smollett was a notable no-show at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night, and award presenter Chris Rock took the opportunity to throw shade on the actor’s recent scandal. The Empire actor was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, which he lost to Grey’s Anatomy co-star Jesse Williams. “They said, ‘No Jussie Smollett jokes’,” Rock said as he presented the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. “What a waste of light skin. Do you know what I could do with that light skin? That curly hair?” Rock quipped. “My career would be out of here! I’d be running Hollywood.” Rock didn’t stop there. “What the hell was he thinking? You’re ‘Jessie’ from now on. You don’t get the ‘u’ no more. That ‘u’ was respect. You ain’t getting no respect from me!”