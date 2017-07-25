Chrissy Teigen Beams with Pride After Donald Trump Blocks Her on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen has been inducted into The Hall of Donald Trump’s Blocked Twitter Users.

And the tipping point was not what you would expect.

Tuesday morning, Teigen took to Twitter to share the news. “After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw.’”

Teigen is a well-known critic of the president.

When Trump said his son, Donald Trump Jr., was a “high quality person,” Teigen updated her Twitter bio to: “high-quality person.”

The next day the president said he was too busy running the nation to watch TV, she responded: “I HAVE VERY LITTLE TIME FOR TWITTER.”

After all the mocking Teigen has thrown Trump’s way, it’s almost surprising “lol no one likes you” was his breaking point.