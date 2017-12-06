Chuck Schumer Just Mocked Donald Trump’s Odd Cabinet Meeting

Oh, Chuck.

Just hours after President Donald Trump made his cabinet praise the administration on camera, Senator Schumer decided to poke the bear.

The New York senator gathered his staff and re-created today’s awkward meeting.

Schumer’s meeting takes the same format as Trump’s. He begins with a few remarks, then his staff goes around the room touting the senator’s accomplishments over the weekend.

As the aides begin their comments, one staffer interjects, “Before we go any further, I just want to say thank you for the opportunity and blessing to serve your agenda.”

The aide deadpans the comment and Schumer, who no longer can keep his cool, breaks out laughing.

