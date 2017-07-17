PODCAST
Citadel Dropouts Episode 1: The Resource Wars of Ice and Fire
In Episode 1 of our Game of Thrones podcast, Laura Hudson (@laura_hudson) and Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) break down the season 7 premiere's most important themes – like how control of Westeros is now a contest for resources; and who's right, Jon or Sansa? And...why is Ed Sheeran here? Recorded July 16, 2017.
Edited by Jeremy Dalmas.
