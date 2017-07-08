The Dragons Become Nukes as the Starks Become X-Men, Citadel Dropouts Episode 4

Episode 4 of our Game of Thrones podcast has Laura Hudson (Twitter: laura_hudson) and Spencer Ackerman (Twitter: attackerman) musing on the nuclear-esque devastation unleashed by Daenerys’ dragons, the obsolescence of Cersei’s fear-based rule, and the emergent mutant powers of the Stark teens. Recorded Aug. 6, 2017. Edited by Jeremy Dalmas.

Download and listen on iTunes.

Listen on SoundCloud: