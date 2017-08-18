CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Breaks Down Trump’s Horrible Summer

When you see it all together like this, it almost doesn’t seem possible. But somehow, everything on this list that anchor Brooke Baldwin painstakingly read to CNN viewers on Friday afternoon happened in just the past month.

“It has been a chaotic four weeks, even by these White House standards,” Baldwin said. In “no particular order,” she began with the firing of chief strategist Steve Bannon, and moved through dozens of other events that in any other universe could be dominated the news on their own for the entire summer.

At one point, Baldwin had to dramatically pause to take a drink of water. “Sorry, this is long,” she said with a laugh. Upon finishing the list, she pointing out that the president “still—still has no regrets.”

There were so many outrageous incidents on this list that CNN could have probably made one or two up and no one would have noticed. But despite Trump’s best branding efforts, none of this is “fake news.”