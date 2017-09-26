Colin Kaepernick Is Missing From This Powerful ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover and People Have Some Questions

Sports Illustrated just released their latest cover, and it has the world asking, “Where’s Kap?”

The cover features LeBron James, Stephen Curry and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, of all people, front and center with the phrase: “A Nation Divided, Sports United.” But Colin Kaepernick is nowhere to be seen.

Other athletes and team owners that made the cover include Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, WNBA player Candace Parker, Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett.

Kaepernick began the movement of players kneeling during the national anthem, and yet, he is missing. The internet noticed and was not happy.