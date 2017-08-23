Conan O’Brien Mocks Alt-Right with ‘Aryan Mingle’ Dating App

In the aftermath of the Charlottesville rally and terrorist attack, dating apps like OKCupid and Bumble have begun taking steps to ban white supremacists from their user base, including neo-Nazi Chris Cantwell. “This is a positive sign,” Conan O’Brien said Wednesday night.

“But here’s the thing, there’s a yin-yang to these things,” the late-night host continued. “That’s the good news. The bad news is that now someone has created a new dating app to try and fill the void. They just released their first ad today and I’m going to show it.”

With that, O’Brien presented his own commercial parody for “Aryan Mingle,” the “hottest hook-up app for the master race.”

“Don’t you wish there was a place you could go to meet fun, sexy singles who also agree the Holocaust was a hoax?” the voiceover said as a man goose-stepped across the screen. “Now there’s a dating site for people who look and think like you.”

“Donald Trump said it himself, there are lots of good guys on our side and you can swipe alt-right on all of them,” the ad continued. “Meet Goebbels143, he’s a Scorpio, an animal lover and supports forced sterilization to maintain a white majority.” Or there was “MeinGuy82” who “loves spooning” and “can prove Jews control the global market.”

“Just look at all of these genetically superior gentlemen,” the ad stated as Steve Bannon’s face appeared on the screen. As one user said in his testimonial, “I’m amazed at their selection. There’s way more women than I’ve met at our rallies.”