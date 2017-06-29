Congress Reacts to Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Against Mika Brzezinski

Thursday morning, President Donald Trump took to his favorite social-media platform and attacked MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski.

The president’s tweets referred to Brzezinski as “Crazy Mika” and said, “She was bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

Twitter

Soon after, Brzezinski fired off a response posting a photo of a box of Cheerios that read: “Made for Little Hands.”

MSNBC’s statement simply said, “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying, and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”

The controversial tweets immediately sparked outrage and members of Congress had some thoughts on the matter.