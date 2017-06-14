Congressional Shooter Loved Bernie Sanders, Hated ‘Racist & Sexist’ Republicans

The gunman who attacked members of Congress on Wednesday morning, wounding a GOP leader, campaigned for Bernie Sanders and called Republicans “racist & sexist” on Facebook.

James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois opened fire on a congressional baseball practice outside of Washington, D.C., a senior law enforcement official tells The Daily Beast. President Donald Trump said the suspect died of his injuries.

House majority whip Steve Scalise, two capitol police officers, and congressional staffers were wounded. They are all expected to survive, according to police.

Sanders said in a statement that Hodgkinson had volunteered on his campaign.

In 2006, he was arrested "on suspicion of battery, domestic battery, criminal damage of property and reckless discharge of a firearm," the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said in the Belleville News-Democrat that same year. The charges were dismissed.

Hodgkinson was also a prolific writer of letters to the editor, many of them concerned with unemployment rates and taxes.

"I don't ever again want to hear how great a president [Ronald Reagan] was," he wrote the News-Democrat in March 2010. "All he did was give tax breaks to the rich and put the rest of the country (or at least 13.1 percent) out of work."

“To think the Republican Party can call this man their idol is un-American,” he added. “It's all about the money.”

The year before, he suggested in a letter to the editor that legalizing or decriminalizing marijuana would be a way to “stimulate the economy.”

“Also to fund the government deficit I hope the Obama administration raises the income tax rate for the rich to 70 percent or more,” he wrote.

On his social media, Hodgkinson presented himself as a Sanders supporter and a longtime critic of Republicans, particularly Trump. Hodgkinson’s Facebook profile was linked to his listed telephone number.

“Trump is a Traitor,” Hodgkinson wrote in a May 22 Facebook post above a Change.org petition to remove Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for treason. “Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It's Time to Destroy Trump & Co”

On Facebook, he was a member of groups including “Terminate the Republican Party,” “The Road To Hell Is Paved With Republicans,” “Donald Trump is not my President,” and “Memic Overlords”. He recently became particularly vocal, posting anti-Trump messages multiple times a day over two Facebook accounts.

Hodgkinson’s Facebook account is vocal in support of Sanders, who lost the Democratic presidential nomination last year. On Twitter, Hodgkinson has tweeted at Sanders as early as 2014. Many of his friends are also Sanders supporters, according to social media.

Neighbor Aaron Meurer told The Daily Beast he lived next to Hodgkinson and his wife for about six years.

“I knew he wasn’t very happy when Trump got elected,” he said, adding that Hodgkinson had a Sanders sign in his yard during the election.

But he hadn’t seen Hodgkinson lately, estimating it had been few weeks to a couple of months, Meurer said.

“I thought maybe he retired and went on a trip,” he said. “I know he bought a new van. He always drove a truck and then he all the sudden had a van one day.”

And while Meurer never saw Hodgkinson with a gun, he said he wouldn’t be surprised if he had owned one.

“I assume he had guns,” he said. “We live out in a rural area — everybody has guns out here.”

—Brandy Zadrozny contributed research.