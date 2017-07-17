Woman Who Faked Pregnancy at Gender Reveal Shooting Allegedly Involved in Past Hoax

The Ohio woman who said she miscarried after being shot at her gender reveal party lied about being pregnant, police said Monday.

And this might not be the first time Cheyanne Willis has faked a pregnancy—or lied to police.

Willis, 21, was shot in the thigh at the party on July 8, her cousin Autum Garrett was shot and killed, and seven others were shot and injured.

Police say their investigation into the shooting is being derailed by the alleged hoax. No one knows yet the extent of the alleged setup, they say, or why Willis lied, which reports to police were false, if any, and what connection the shooting may have to a previous attack.

Willis looked visibly pregnant at the party in photos she posted to Facebook, and she led police to believe she lost the baby in the hospital after the shooting.

In 2014, a 21-year-old filmed Willis surrounded by a group of people beating and attacking her.

In the video, posted to Facebook, Willis’ head is being shaved and the words “I got my ass whooped” are written on her forehead.

Reports say Willis’ then-boyfriend Quincy Gardner and Cheyenne Fischer were charged with robbery for stealing money from Willis but were never prosecuted. A police report shows the suspects were identified, but no charges were ever filed for harassment or as a result of the alleged physical attack.

Willis was taken to the hospital with a concussion and black eye after the incident.

“'I am scared to leave my house still,” Willis told the Daily Mail in the days after the alleged 2014 attack.

Online, friends have come forward saying Willis staged the new incident and has lied before about being pregnant, even allegedly creating a fake Facebook account, since deleted, where she posted pregnancy photos and photos from her gender reveal party.

Another Facebook account associated with Willis was flooded with comments about her alleged involvement in other hoaxes and descriptions of her alleged drug use. In one post, Willis is pictured with her 14-year-old niece alongside drug paraphernalia.

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

Police offered no official explanation when they announced Monday that she was not pregnant at the time of the shooting.

In a statement, police said they “have been given information we have found to be false. Hours and days have been wasted following leads known to be lies when they were provided to our officers. From the very beginning of this investigation, we have met significant resistance that is uncommon from victims of crime wanting a resolution.”

According to police, at least two suspects entered the home where Willis was hosting the party on July 8. About a dozen people were in the house when the attackers opened fire, though Willis’ fiancé was outside talking to a neighbor at the time.

No arrests have been made in the case.