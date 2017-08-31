‘Daily Show’ Has Had It With Ivanka Trump: She ‘Doesn’t’ Care About Women

One night after Trevor Noah defended Melania Trump and her hurricane stilettos, he had some tougher words for her stepdaughter Ivanka.

“If you’ve been watching the Trump campaign, you know that one of Ivanka’s big issues is equal pay in the workplace,” The Daily Show host said Wednesday night. “Which makes today’s news extremely disappointing.”

Noah was referring to the Trump administration’s decision this week to roll back an Obama era policy meant to ensure that workers were getting paid commensurate wages across racial and gender lines. Ivanka Trump even backed that decision herself.

“Wow, Ivanka, really?” Noah asked. “She just treated equal pay the way Rose treated Jack,” he added, putting a still from the end of Titanic on the screen. “I’ll never let go pay equality… OK, bye-bye.”

Daily Show contributor Michelle Wolf was even harsher in her assessment of the first daughter. “I’m so sick of everyone thinking Ivanka is the voice of reason,” she said. “She could join ISIS and everyone would be like, ‘Thank god she’s there. She’s gonna help ISIS get maternity leave.’”

While Ivanka Trump may have promised to fight for women’s issues, Wolf said, “She lied, because she sucks. Ivanka cares about women the way Donald Trump cares about women.” She then whispered, “He doesn’t.”

Wolf also had no sympathy for Ivanka Trump’s alleged “disappointment” in her own ability to change her father’s mind on a variety of issues. “So we’re supposed to believe she’s disappointed because someone heard that she was?” she asked. “I feel like when it comes to Ivanka, everyone forgets about lying!”

“Ivanka’s playing both sides,” Wolf added. “She wants the credit for influencing her dad, but she doesn’t want to get blamed for anything he does. And that’s what Trumps do! They want all of the credit and none of the blame. You just don’t see it with Ivanka because she’s kind of pretty.”

If Eric Trump was “doing this shit,” she said, “we’d all see right through it.” The siblings are “the same batch of cookies” she added. The only difference is Ivanka “didn’t get dropped on the floor.”