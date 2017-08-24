‘Daily Show’s’ Jordan Klepper Debuts His Crazy Alex Jones-Inspired Late-Night Persona

Jordan Klepper is the latest in a long line of Daily Show correspondents to get his own show. And on Thursday night, Klepper gave Trevor Noah an exclusive first look at that new program.

If Stephen Colbert was playing an exaggerated version of Bill O’Reilly on The Colbert Report, then Klepper is taking on an even more over-the-top Alex Jones on The Opposition, which will premiere after The Daily Show on September 25th.

He began by exposing his “first lie” to Noah when he revealed that he wasn’t really appearing via satellite from his studio. “This is simply a big green screen set up to produce big fat lies behind my big fat head,” he said. “These are the fabrications that you, Trevor Noah, force-feed down your audience’s piehole.”

On his new show, Klepper said, “I want to expose the greedy globalists who chase power and money. I also want to get more Twitter followers and build my brand. So, in a way, I’m looking to expose myself.”

“I’ll be much more dangerous on my own show,” he said, comparing himself to Steve Bannon, who left the White House to return to Breitbart News. “This is hashtag war.”

After “peddling liberal talking points” for three years, Klepper said he realized he’s been “in a bubble” this whole time. “I’m not going to stand by while Barack Obama continues to run things from his shadow government bunker in Kenya,” he said.

Klepper tried to say goodbye to Noah forever, but then admitted he might be back a few more times to plug his show. “Just because I’m a lone wolf doesn’t mean I can’t be a team player,” he concluded.