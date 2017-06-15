‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Calls Out Newt Gingrich’s Reaction to Congress Shooting

“Before we get started, we have to take a moment to acknowledge what happened this morning in Virginia,” Trevor Noah said at the top of Wednesday night’s Daily Show, referring to the shooting that left Republican Congressman Steve Scalise critically injured.

“Were it not for the Capitol Police on the scene, the situation could have been much worse. And, honestly, for me personally, what was heartwarming to see today was members of Congress united as human beings.”

Noah highlighted the compassionate comments from Republicans like Paul Ryan and Democrats like Nancy Pelosi. “I won’t lie,” he said. “Watching all of those Congress people speak like that really made me hopeful. And I’m glad they found what was the right way to respond. So kudos to all of them. Oh, and if you want to know how not to respond, it’s like this.”

From there, Noah cut to a clip of Newt Gingrich calling out an “increasing hostility on the left” and linking the shooting to Kathy Griffin’s anti-Trump stunt and the New York production of Julius Caesar that features a Trump-like emperor’s assassination. Even the Fox News host he was speaking to thought that was a little far-fetched, shutting down his argument fairly quickly.

“You can see in that moment he felt so betrayed,” Noah said of Gingrich. “He was like, ‘I didn’t come to Fox News to get held to any moral standards, come on! I came to Fox News to be me!’”