‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Criticizes Comey Hearing for Lacking Any ‘Juicy Details’

In Trevor Noah’s estimation, everybody left today’s Senate hearing with James Comey disappointed.

“Republicans basically wanted Comey to exonerate Trump. And he didn’t,” The Daily Show host said Thursday night. “Democrats wanted Comey to personally impeach and convict and jail Trump. He didn’t do that either. Or, at least, we think he didn’t.”

It’s hard to know for sure, because it appears that many of the most damning revelations were reserved for a classified session that was closed to the public. “Clearly the senators kept all of the juicy details for themselves,” Noah said.

Time after time, former FBI Director Comey said he could not answer specific questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee members in “open session,” prompting Noah to ask, “Then what the hell are we watching the open session for?”

“With all of these closed session answers, it felt like after this hearing we walked away with more questions than we had coming in,” he continued. “I mean, today’s hearing was cool and everything, but basically it was like listening to a clean version of a hip-hop song: It felt like we missed all the explicit parts.”