‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Defends Trump’s Violent Twitter Memes

With Donald Trump’s first address to the United Nations General Assembly coming up Tuesday morning, Trevor Noah said Monday night that the president has decided to “reintroduce himself.”

Over the weekend, Trump retweeted a GIF of himself hitting a golf ball and knocking over Hillary Clinton. “Look, we can all agree this tweet was obviously in poor taste,” The Daily Show host said. “I mean, we knew that. It’s on Trump’s Twitter.”

“But maybe, it’s not the worst thing in the world,” Noah added. Asking his viewers to hear him out, he asked, “Do you notice that Trump sent out these tweets as he started making deals with the Democrats?” As Trump is unexpectedly “protecting DREAMers, raising the debt ceiling and postponing the wall,” his “base is furious with him.”

“So to make them happy, he throws them a mean GIF or two,” Noah said. “I don’t know about you, but I feel like this is a trade that I can live [with]. Trump gives his followers offensive tweets, and then he gives the rest of America policies that move the country forward.”

Noah even offered to start making the GIFs for Trump. If the president stops “sabotaging Obamacare,” he offered up a meme of him dunking a basketball on Barack Obama. If he “cracks down on Wall Street,” Trump can have a GIF of him hitting a golf ball into Bernie Sanders’ balls.

“So what do you say, Mr. President?” Noah asked. “Let’s MAGA: Meme America Great Again.”